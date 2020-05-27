Executive Order on Social Media Companies Will Be Signed on Thursday - White House

President Donald Trump will sign an Executive Order "pertaining to social media" shortly, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Wednesday.
McEnany first said it was not clear whether the president would sign it right on the plane while flying from the Kennedy Space Centre, or when he returns to the White House, but White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah later confirmed the order is to be signed on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 election for applying fact-check labels to two of the president's tweets claiming that mail-in ballots would lead to "cheating" in November's election. He then signaled that "big action" will follow.
Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)