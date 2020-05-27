Pompeo: US Ending Iran Sanction Waivers, Measure Effective in 60 Days

Pompeo also noted that the State Department also moved to sanction "two leaders of Iran's nuclear enrichment program": Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar.
I am also sanctioning two leaders of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program - Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar. Iran’s scientists need to make a choice: pursue peaceful work outside of the proliferation realm, or risk being sanctioned.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020
At the same time, the US official revealed Washington would be providing a 90-day extension for the waiver regarding international support to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 "to ensure safety," according to Reuters.
The State Department's latest move was expected following a Wednesday afternoon report in the Washington Post which cited an internal memo from the department.
According to the outlet, the memo noted Pompeo would move to “end the sanctions waiver covering JCPOA-related nuclear projects in Iran."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
