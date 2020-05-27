Register
03:17 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jimmy Fallon on Tonight Show in 2015

    Jimmy Fallon Tweets Apology for Wearing Blackface in 2000 Episode of SNL

    © Flickr /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107942/58/1079425891_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_25cf1ab328cd24e2b74e86c8fc79a04d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005271079425720-jimmy-fallon-tweets-apology-for-wearing-blackface-in-2000-episode-of-snl/

    Fallon came under pressure after a picture of him portraying comedian Chris Rock with a darkened face was spread on social media, with the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty attached.

    Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has apologised for wearing blackface in an episode of "Saturday Night Live" 20 years ago, saying that "there is no excuse for this".

    His apology triggered even more discussion, with users saying it was not his fault but that of SNL for letting him appear on TV with a darkened face, while other users suggested there is no reason to discuss something that happened years ago when there are plenty of real problems that need addressing. 

    ​"I guess nobody understands jokes anymore. Comedians do blackface, whiteface, nativeamericanface, they impersonate french accents, german accents, chinese accents, etc....it's just comedy", one user tweeted. "The snowflakes in this world will request anyone to be canceled for any reason."

    Others said it was just a sketch in which Fallon was impersonating Rock and had no intention to offend anybody, blaming the so-called "cancel culture" for attacks against him on Twitter.

    "It was a comedy skit Twenty Years ago. Get a life", one user tweeted.

    However, a lot of netizens remained unsatisfied, with some openly calling Fallon a racist and even recalling his other "failures" on SNL. Some even claimed white people have no right to speak out on this issue and accept Fallon's apology.

    "If you're white you are not allowed to forgive/dismiss this, it's not up to you, you're opinion on the matter is irrelevant. it's up to individuals in the black community to decide personally whether they forgive the offense or not because THEY were racially discriminated against", a user wrote.

    She went on to say that the fact Chris Rock himself said he was okay with the skit doesn't matter since he "doesn't speak for the entire black community".

    There have been some users that have pointed out the distinction made when an opinion is voiced by a politically right or a left-leaning person, referring to those who consider Fallon's apology to be insufficient, or, instead, accepted it due to his adherence to a leftwing agenda.

    "Liberals say ‘sorry’ and the world moves on. A conservative says ‘sorry’ and liberals show up with pitchforks and torches", a user replied.

    Backlash over the 2000 SNL episode resembled the scandal in September 2019, when images of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface and brownface many years ago were revealed to the public. Despite the controversy, Trudeau, who has been a strong advocate of political correctness, managed to win the parliamentary election, keeping him in power for another four-year term.

    Tags:
    Chris Rock, sketch, humour, show, Twitter, Jimmy Fallon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse