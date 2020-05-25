Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance Since March

Former US Vice President Joe Biden visited a veterans memorial in Delaware on Monday, making his first public appearance in weeks.
Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black masks, were seen laying flowers at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park.
Joe Biden has left his house for the first time in two months for a Memorial Day visit to the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park and lay a wreath. pic.twitter.com/34D4Gd0YcC— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 25, 2020
President Donald Trump, with his wife Melania, commemorated Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Biden has been out of the public eye, complying with the coronavirus-induced quarantine, since early March, when he canceled a campaign rally in Cleveland scheduled for 10 March.
Since the start of the outbreak, the US has registered more than 1.6 million cases of COVID-19, including over 98,000 fatalities, the Johns Hopkins University count shows.
