Netizens Puzzled by Trump Claim That His Children Were 'Unmasked' on Inauguration Day

US President Donald Trump recently announced that his adult children – Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. - were “unmasked” in intelligence reports on the day of his inauguration in 2017.
This development was first reported by NYT correspondent Maggie Haberman, who, citing two people familiar with the matter, tweeted that Trump made this statement during a Senate lunch.
- talked about unmasking and the president said all three of his oldest children had been unmasked “on Inauguration Day.” - - And press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave a polling presentation on the president’s numbers.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 19, 2020
As the Daily Mail points out, it was not immediately clear which of the aforementioned trio of Trump's adult children would be mentioned in intelligence reports on the 2016 election campaign.
A number of social media users seemed perplexed by the reveal, wondering aloud about what might have attracted that kind of attention to the president's adult children and whether they were in contact with one or more foreign governments.
So all three kids engaged in calls with foreign agents who were under surveillance by American intelligence? And their discussions were so alarming intel folk decided they - whose identities were anonymous - had to be revealed to analysts? This is HUGE - not the way Trump thinks.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 19, 2020
Unmasked for what? How did they end up on the radar? Who were THEY talking to?— Saje Williams (@Saje3D) May 19, 2020
This is all about as goofy as a football bat.
To the average maga type, unmasking sounds sinister or vaguely erotic. "She was unmasked". Oh, my.— Mr. Fox (@rjf732) May 19, 2020
So all theee of his kids were flirting with foreign governments????— Linda Williams (@Looby007) May 20, 2020
