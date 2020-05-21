US Navy Member Wounded as Gunman Goes on Shooting Spree at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in Texas

A gunman in Corpus Christi shooting has been 'neutralised', and one member of US Navy Security Forces has been wounded, the US Navy said.
"Naval Security Forces at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning...The shooter has been neutralized. One Security Force member is injured," the U.S. Navy Information Office said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, an active shooter was reported at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in Texas.
According to the station's account on Facebook, the base has been placed on lockdown.
"NAS Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows," the text of their post said.
According to Reuters, Texas A&M University, which is located nearby, asked students on campus to remain indoors.
The Navy said local law enforcement was on the scene and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route.
