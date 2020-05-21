Videos From a Shooting Scene at a Shopping Mall in Arizona Emerge Online

At least three people were shot on Wednesday night at the Westgate Entertainment District shopping complex in a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona. The suspect was detained, and the motives behind the attack are being investigated.

Several videos have emerged from a shooting scene at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, where three people were shot on Wednesday night. One victim is believed to be in critical condition, while two others are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One suspect is currently in custody as police are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

#Westgate is teeming with law-enforcement right now after at least two people were shot. One suspect in custody.

Unclear how many victims total. No word on a motive.

Police chopper is still overhead @ABC15 pic.twitter.com/GuPwi5QrJL — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 21, 2020

Breaking: Police confirm at least 3 people injured after shooting at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona. The power is out in the area. The shooter reportedly streamed the incident on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/6HW286Q01f — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 21, 2020

The incident took place just before 7:25 p.m. local time, and when police officers arrived at the scene, there was no longer active gunfire, according to officer Tiffany Ngalula.

"Our officers challenged that suspect and were able to safely take that person into custody," she added, as quoted by NBC News.

Arizona State Senator Martin Quesada previously said on social networks that he had witnessed the incident, having described the gunman as "an armed terrorist with an AR-15".

"I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people," he added.