Elon Musk Intrigues Netizens With 'Take the Red Pill' Tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again sparked interest on Twitter after posting the phrase "Take the red pill" on Sunday.
Many on Twitter suggested Musk was promoting conservatism, like, for example, Ivanka Trump, advisor to President Trump, who retweeted Musk's phrase with the reply "taken".
Taken! https://t.co/Ng0S2OFC93— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 17, 2020
I’m confused. Is @elonmusk full on Republican now or what?— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 17, 2020
Recently, the phrase has often been used to refer to those who at some point in their lives rejected leftist beliefs, likely imposed by their social environment, switching instead to more conservative ideas. Previously, the phrase had been used more often in the other direction - i.e. "take the blue pill" was associated with being "woke" on social issues.
There have been, however, other interpretations of the tweet, mostly funny.
One of my fav Matrix memes 🤣🤣— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020
me seeing this after taking my blue ibuprofen pills pic.twitter.com/tG93Hao6H3— inabber (cult leader) (@iNabber69) May 17, 2020
Democrats would ask you to get it tested and approved by the FDA, first.— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 17, 2020
Some even joked Musk should not be taking any medication, given that his recent tweets have been weird enough already.
He took a few too many pills before posting this. pic.twitter.com/93jDXBVZFY— Go Away Humans (@nekosensei) May 18, 2020
"Take the red pill" is a popular meme that originally comes from the 1999 movie "The Matrix". The phrase refers to the choice given to the main character Neo by rebel leader Morpheus. Taking the red pill would mean knowing the unpleasant truth about reality, while taking the blue one meant you could continue to live in ignorance.
The popular reference has triggered anger from Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski, who is known for her progressive views, and she has slammed both Ivanka and Musk for quoting her movie.
