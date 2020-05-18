Elon Musk Intrigues Netizens With 'Take the Red Pill' Tweet

Musk has recently drawn attention by openly defying the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, saying it goes against freedoms written in the US constitution and even calling the virus-induced measures "fascist".

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again sparked interest on Twitter after posting the phrase "Take the red pill" on Sunday.

Many on Twitter suggested Musk was promoting conservatism, like, for example, Ivanka Trump, advisor to President Trump, who retweeted Musk's phrase with the reply "taken".

I’m confused. Is @elonmusk full on Republican now or what? — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) May 17, 2020

Recently, the phrase has often been used to refer to those who at some point in their lives rejected leftist beliefs, likely imposed by their social environment, switching instead to more conservative ideas. Previously, the phrase had been used more often in the other direction - i.e. "take the blue pill" was associated with being "woke" on social issues.

There have been, however, other interpretations of the tweet, mostly funny.

One of my fav Matrix memes 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

me seeing this after taking my blue ibuprofen pills pic.twitter.com/tG93Hao6H3 — inabber (cult leader) (@iNabber69) May 17, 2020

Democrats would ask you to get it tested and approved by the FDA, first. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 17, 2020

Some even joked Musk should not be taking any medication, given that his recent tweets have been weird enough already.