At least Ten Firefighters Injured in Los Angeles Fire - Reports

On 16 May, more than 10 firefighters sustained injuries while extinguishing a fire in a building at 327 E. Boyd Street in Los Angeles, local media reported, citing the LAFD.
@lafd explosion fire downtown. Capt says 10 firefighters injured. pic.twitter.com/f1FZFWiQwS— Hailey Winslow (@HaileyBWinslow) May 17, 2020
“We know we’re at risk when we go to any emergency, but we never want to see this happen. So we’re hoping that all these firefighters can recover”, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange told KTLA news agency.
He added that the majority of the injured were transported to a hospital.
“We’re always worried about a secondary explosion, we don’t know what caused the first one and we’re trying to avoid this incident becoming even worse if the second one does happen”, the LAFD spokesperson went on to say.
More than 230 firefighters are responding to the fire, police said. They are pouring water on the blaze from outside, as they are not able to enter the building.
Update #StructureFire; INC#1073; 7:05PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; Now, over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been ... https://t.co/vVG5bQ2wef— LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020
Multiple roads remain closed, and police are telling people in the area to shelter themselves from the smoke still rising from the scene.
