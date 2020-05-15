Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding for New Jersey Transit System

“I am proud to announce that NJ Transit will receive $1.4 billion in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area!” Trump said in a Twitter message.
I am proud to announce that @NJTransit will receive $1.4B in CARES Act funding to assist in their continued operations and to keep people moving in the NY/NJ area! The LARGEST single Federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever. Together, we will prevail!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020
“The largest single federal transit grant to New Jersey Transit ever.”
On Thursday, Trump announced an allocation of $500 million of the CARES Act to the New York transportation system.
The US state of New Jersey has confirmed a total of 142,704 COVID-19 cases and 9,946 deaths, according to the state’s health department.
All comments
Show new comments (0)