Watch Two Hundred Goats Escape From Backyard, Wander Around California Neighbourhood

An amusing incident took place earlier this week in a San Jose neighbourhood during a time when you're less likely to see one - amid a quarantine.
Some 200 goats escaped the backyard of a local resident, Terry Roelands, and went wandering around the neighbourhood.
According to Mr Roelands, one of the goats was eating flowers over a fence and somehow tapped an electric fence, causing it and others to break through the boards.
I’m dead 😂☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street— Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020
This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT
Neighbours said that the goats were feasting on potted plants and left a trail of droppings in their wake.
