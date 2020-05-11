Boeing Ships More COVID-19 Protective Equipment From China to US

"Boeing today completed another set of COVID-19 airlift missions, deploying three Dreamlifter aircraft to transport more than 150,000 protective eye goggles and face shields from China to the United States", the company said in a statement.
Boeing said it worked in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to deliver the personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline health care professionals.
According to the company, the equipment will be used by MUSC health care team members to assist with statewide COVID-19 community testing and outreach efforts, which are critical to recovery and a staged economic revitalization.
Today, three of our Dreamlifters transported PPE to health care professionals in South Carolina. The medical supplies were stored in the lower lobe while 787 component parts were in main deck cargo hold.— The Boeing Company (@Boeing) May 11, 2020
Thanks to our partner @MUSCHealth.
Boeing will deliver another 400,000 units of PPE to MUSC in the near future, the release added.
The United States currently counts over 1,300,000 confirmed cases of infection with 78,771 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data assembled by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
