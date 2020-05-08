New Yorkers Queue for Federal Benefits as US Faces Record Unemployment Rate - Video

A live video from New York shows citizens queuing up for federal benefits outside a Chase Bank branch.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown, three million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits over the past seven weeks, indicating more job losses to come, according to the Labour Department's report.
In March, just 710,000 jobs were lost as social-distancing measures began keeping at least 80 percent of the US population of 310 million at home. By April, every major sector of the labour market was experiencing job losses, the report said, with particularly heavy declines in the non-essential leisure and hospitality industries.
