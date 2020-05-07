Register
21:23 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks at an assembly line during a tour of Honeywell's facility manufacturing protective face masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., May 5, 2020

    Trump Reportedly Fears Wearing Mask in Public Would ‘Send the Wrong Message’

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/41/1079234192_0:88:3260:1922_1200x675_80_0_0_7729c6719420cb02d7910af5877a515a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005071079234833-trump-reportedly-fears-wearing-mask-in-public-would-send-the-wrong-message/

    US President Donald Trump believes that wearing a mask would “send the wrong message,” an administration insider and two campaign officials recently told the Associated Press.

    According to the sources, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, the president believes that wearing a mask would make it seem like he’s more focused on health than reopening the US economy, which his advisers believe is necessary to improve his reelection chances. One of the officials also said that Trump divulged fears that he would look silly in a mask and that images of him wearing one would be used by his detractors in negative ads.

    ​“It’s a vanity thing, I guess, with him,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Trump in a Wednesday interview. “You’d think, as the president of the United States, you would have the confidence to honor the guidance he’s giving the country.”

    The president has not been seen wearing a mask in public, and following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending last month that people wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Trump said: “I don’t think that I’m going to be doing it.”

    On Tuesday, Trump was criticized for failing to wear a mask while touring a Honeywell facility in Phoenix, Arizona, which manufactures N-95 respirators for health care workers. Trump sported goggles during the tour but left his face bare, despite the fact that signs around the facility clearly state that masks are required, according to reporters who were present. However, an administration official said to reporters that Honeywell had told officials they weren’t required to wear masks while touring the facility, Bloomberg reported.

    Trump previously said during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing that he couldn’t see himself wearing a mask while meeting with “presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens.” This is despite the fact that such diplomatic trips have been canceled due to the pandemic. Trump has also suggested that such masks are impractical and below the dignity of the leader of America, Bloomberg reported.

    US Vice President Mike Pence also received widespread criticism after not wearing a mask during his April 28 visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, to learn more about COVID-19 testing as part of his White House Coronavirus Task Force duties. 

    Photos and videos of Pence visiting the clinic without a mask were widely circulated on Twitter, showing other people, including US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and US Representative Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) all wearing masks. Pence later admitted that he should have worn a mask and did wear one during a later trip to a ventilator plant.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Takes Aim at George W. Bush Over Call for Unity in Times of COVID-19
    Donald Trump's Personal Attendant Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus
    The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: What Happened Thanks to Donald Trump’s Presidency
    Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Pathetic Puppet' After Criticism of His Handling of Coronavirus
    Donald Trump, White House Task Force Hold Presser on COVID-19 Pandemic - Video
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, mask, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse