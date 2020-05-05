US Fighter Aircraft Reportedly Protecting Trump at Camp David Makes Emergency Landing

An F-15 aircraft, reportedly protecting Trump during his "working trip" to Camp David, made an emergency landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following an undisclosed in-flight distress event, according to Fox News.
A statement from an airbase spokesperson, cited by Fox News, said that the aircraft from the 142nd Fighter Wing was on the "Operation NOBLE EAGLE" mission for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) when it diverted to the base around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. No details of what caused the emergency landing were given.
"The aircraft's landing gear malfunctioned and the aircraft came to rest on its fuselage. There were no injuries to the pilot and runway operations have been unaffected", the statement reportedly said.
Yesterday armed F-15C #Eagle from the Oregon Air National Guard's @142ndWG Skidded Off Runway During Emergency Landing At Andrews Air Force Base.— The Dead District (@TheDeadDistrict) May 4, 2020
The incident occurred after the jet suffered an "in-flight malfunction."#USAF #F15 pic.twitter.com/emsRfkyBbK
The spokesperson also said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Trump's "working weekend" at Camp David involved meeting a small group of trusted aides including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as well as daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump to discuss measures to restore the US economy affected by the ongoing coronavirus.
