Minnesota Weatherman Sacked For Repost Likening Anti-Lockdown Protesters With Nazi Sympathisers

A group dubbed "Liberate Minnesota" has been protesting lockdown measures introduced in the state, and are calling for the reopening of the economy. The state has recently extended the stay-at-home order to 18 May to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A Minnesota meteorologist, Sven Sundgaard, has lost his job after sharing a post by rabbi Michael Adam Latz on Facebook that drew a parallel between anti-lockdown protesters and Nazi sympathisers.

The broadcaster KARE 11 announced the decision to fire Sundgaard on Facebook on 1 May, citing violation of the station's news ethics and other policies, but without specifying any particular reason for his dismissal.

The weather anchor shared the controversial post on 19 April but has since deleted it. Nevertheless, social media users managed to take a screenshot of his post and share it on Twitter.

​Sundgaard himself, who had been with the station since 2006, has not commented on his dismissal.

The post referred to the anti-lockdown group 'Liberate Minnesota' that has been protesting stay-at-home orders, regarding them as violating their constitutional rights.

The United States is currently the number one worst coronavirus-hit nation in the world, with a whopping 1,093,880 cases registered by the WHO as of 2:00 p.m. CEST, 3 May. The death toll stands at 62,406.