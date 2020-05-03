Texas Strip Club Wins Court Order, Reopens as Restaurant - Reports

Houston's Club Onyx was allowed to open its doors to visitors amid a conflict with the police, according to the New York Post.
The police officers raided the club within an hour of opening, threatening its owner Eric Langan with arrest if he didn’t close the club.
In turn, Langan stayed open until about 4 a.m. and filed a federal lawsuit claiming that the police had violated his civil rights, according to reports.
“We have a full-service restaurant,” Eric Langan said as quoted by the Star Telegram, “Everybody in there is ordering food. You have to order food to come in, that’s part of the deal. Yes, we have strippers here. That’s entertainment.”
After the incident, Judge Vanessa Gilmore issued a temporary court order Friday allowing Club Onyx to resume operation.
The United States has more than 66,385 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,133,069 confirmed cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.
