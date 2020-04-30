US Earmarks Over $1.1 Billion From COVID-19 Relief Funds for Safety at Airports

"The total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants", the release said on Thursday.
Chao explained in the release that the money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public”, the Secretary added.
Projects include purchases of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing and repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing, the release added.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a $2 trillion bill signed into law by US President Donald Trump on 27 March. The purpose of the act is to deliver “on the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” according to the US Department of the Treasury.
All comments
Show new comments (0)