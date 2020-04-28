Register
00:25 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police car, lights

    Graphic Video Shows US Cop Thrashing, Throwing 14-Year-Old Over Alleged Marijuana Use

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    234
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107607/63/1076076364_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_96795bef8ba20eacff868cf817e816ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004281079128014-graphic-video-shows-us-cop-thrashing-throwing-14-year-old-over-alleged-marijuana-use-/

    Netizens are calling for California’s Rancho Cordova Police Department to reprimand and fire an officer seen on video punching, slinging and slamming a young teen on the ground after allegedly accusing the adolescent of smoking marijuana.

    A now-viral video from Rancho Cordova incensed Twitter users on Tuesday, as an unidentified officer with the city’s police department was caught aggressively manhandling a 14-year-old boy for the entire 15 seconds of the recording.

    According to criminal defense attorney Rebecca Kavanagh, the boy, who appears to be less than half the officer’s weight, was confronted by the officer on Monday and accused of smoking marijuana. The lawyer reported that while the child was not charged with marijuana possession, he was booked by police on a charge of resisting arrest.

    “He has a serious heart condition and this sort of brutal assault could have had fatal consequences. He is still suffering chest pain,” Kavanagh detailed. She also revealed that the teen’s family is calling for the officer to be fired and criminal charges to be brought against him for the April 27 incident.

    The Rancho Cordova Police Department released a media statement Tuesday evening addressing the situation and providing the officer’s perspective on the arrest. According to the department, the “Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Officer” observed “what he believed to be a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile.”

    Somehow, the cop lost sight of the adult and approached the 14-year-old, who was allegedly “uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information.” The POP officer claims the boy also told him he was 18 years old and that he was “physically resistive” when he attempted to detain the suspect, “causing the deputy to lose control of his handcuffs.”

    The departmental explanation appears to contend the deputy was attempting to “maintain control” of the lightweight teen until his partners could arrive.

    “Ultimately, the deputy recovered tobacco products from the 14-year-old juvenile, which is presumably the reason for his resistance. The juvenile was cited and released to his guardians,” noted the Rancho Cordova Police Department’s statement.

    Former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro called for “immediate action” to take place against the officer over the incident, which he described as a “beating” in his Twitter repost of the video. Others outraged by the depicted scene are urging their fellow netizens to flood the police department’s service line during its business hours to advocate for the officer’s removal, for criminal charges to be brought against him or both.

    Related:

    Video: US Cop Imprisoned for 4.5 Years for Urinating on Child, Distributing Video
    US Cops Who Arrested Stormy Daniels Amid Strip Club Appearance Booted From Force
    US Cop Charged With Murder After Shooting Handcuffed Suspect Seven Times
    Videos: US Cops Handcuff, Arrest 16-Year-Old Suffering From Epileptic Seizure
    Video: US Cop Follows Black Men Around Grocery Store Over Their Medical Masks
    Tags:
    social media, Twitter, Julian Castro, marijuana, police brutality, police, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse