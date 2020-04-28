Register
28 April 2020
    Healthcare workers from the NYU Langone Medical Centre in the Manhattan borough of New York

    Cuomo Outlines 12-Step Plan to Start New York's Reopening After COVID-19 Outbreak

    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday outlined a 12-step plan that will guide the state through regional reopening after the shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

    “Let’s come up with data points, factual points of what we have to do to reopen, so everyone has the same opening template that we are dealing with”, Cuomo said in a press briefing.

    First, each region of the state should see a 14-day decline in the COVID-19 hospitalization rate before going forward with the reopening, Cuomo said. Second, regions should identify businesses that will open in phases, based on priority and risk level. Cuomo pointed out that opening up businesses that can attract a large number of visitors should be avoided, and each industry must ensure that its employees and consumers are protected from potential exposure to the virus.

    Furthermore, regions must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and Intensive Care Units available. They should stockpile and reserve personal protective equipment and ventilators, especially with a flu season looming in the fall, when the number of hospitalizations usually goes up.

    Testing regiment must also be maintained at an appropriate level, Cuomo said, suggesting performing at least 30 COVID-19 tests per 1,000 people. Additionally, regions will have to employ at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents and build isolation facilities for those who test positive. Telemedicine and remote education will have to be “reimagined,” the governor noted, adding that to monitor all the indicators, each region must appoint an oversight control room.

    Finally, regions must protect and respect essential workers, including health care, food, and transportation workers.

    Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide has reached 295,106, with 3,110 new cases. The number of fatalities due to the virus has climbed to 17,638, according to the New York State Department of Health.

    New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo, United States
