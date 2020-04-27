Boeing to Resume 787 Dreamliner Jets Production in South Carolina in Early May

"Boeing will resume 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina, with most teammates returning on 3 May or 4 May", the release said on Monday. "The return includes all operations that were temporarily suspended on 8 April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic".
Managers will contact each teammate returning to work with report date and shift information, while those, who are able to work from home, should continue to do so, Boeing said.
"The health and safety of our teammates, their families, and our community is our shared priority", Brad Zaback, Boeing South Carolina site leader and 787 vice president and general manager said. "Our approach to the resumption of operations ensures we honor that priority by ensuring personal protective equipment is readily available and that all necessary safety measures are in place to resume essential work for our customers and prioritize the health and safety of our team. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a steady supply base for our operations".
Senior leaders will return on Thursday, 30 April, and managers will return on Friday, 1 May, to prepare for the resumption of the operations, Boeing added.
The plant in South Carolina is the major manufacturing, assembly and delivery site for Boeing commercial aircraft in the eastern United States and is one of the largest employment centres in the state.
According to the company's website, Boeing and its subsidiaries have had more than 143,000 employees working in 50 states as of 31 December 2019.
