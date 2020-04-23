Washington Mayor Establishes Advisory Group to Guide Post-Pandemic Reopening of US Capital

"This advisory group will have 12 committees that will guide when and how we reopen as well as how we monitor our progress", Bowser said during a press briefing.
The group comprised of government officials and community leaders will focus on public health innovations, education, retail services, supporting vulnerable population, transportation and other areas, she added.
Speaking of possible easing of limitations imposed in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Bowser noted that Washington authorities’ thinking "is in line with the White House guidance".
"There are a few things we need to see before lifting restrictions. First, that is to observe the consistent downward trend in new cases over a two-week period", she said.
The second condition is the ability of the local health care system to provide appropriate care for everyone who needs it, the mayor added.
As of Thursday, Washington, DC has registered 3,361 cases and 139 deaths related to the novel coronavirus disease.
