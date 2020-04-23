Deadly Tornadoes Ravage Texas and Oklahoma, Killing at Least Five - Photos, Videos

A powerful tornado tore through Marshall County in southern Oklahoma, while another storm hit Onalaska in southeast Texas on Wednesday, killing at least five people. According to Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney, a dead body was found outside a trailer factory about six miles southwest of Madill.
We have a crazy number of meteorological events happening here...can you count them all? We were on the scene while storms rolled through the southern plains earlier today. #rainbow #okwx #hail pic.twitter.com/ZXEX89whYc— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 23, 2020
The Polk County Office of Emergency Management, in turn, stated that three people had died and at least 20 were injured in Onalaska due to the disaster.
Officials confirm loss of life in Madill. J&I Manufacturing is heavily damaged. More than two deaths reported pic.twitter.com/fyyIUi6qUK— Mckenna Eubank (@McKennaEubank) April 23, 2020
The winds damaged several residential areas, reportedly causing almost golf ball-sized hail.
