Register
08:30 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The F-35 Lightning II

    Coronavirus May Disrupt F-35 Deliveries, Lockheed Martin CFO Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / Rennett Stowe / F-35
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106503/08/1065030879_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_932ae70cd3a2b6b8d5beb3c661b2b207.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004221079052034-coronavirus-may-disrupt-f-35-deliveries-lockheed-martin-cfo-says/

    Even though the fifth-generation US stealth fighter F-35 is believed to be the most expensive warplane in history, the aircraft reportedly continues to face a spate of technical troubles that could put the lives of its pilots at risk.

    Coronavirus-related problems could disrupt production of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and cause millions of dollars in damages, the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) Ken Possenriede was cited by the US news outlet Defence One as saying on Tuesday.

    According to him, international suppliers are now trying to tackle sick workers, stay-at-home orders, and shipping delays which may cost Lockheed Martin a whopping $375 million in projected sales this year.

    “Our current expectation is that the next few months will be the peak of disruption as the country and the rest of the world looks to successfully flatten the curve and move forward”, Possenriede said.

    The CFO referred to “some production impacts” at the F-35 site, pledging additional analysis in the next few weeks “to determine if any impact and [to] what extent it will be on the programme including deliveries”.

    F-35 jet sits on the tarmac (File)
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    F-35 jet sits on the tarmac (File)

    He said that some foreign and domestic suppliers of F-35s have not submitted the relevant invoices required to document their work, adding that “probably most of it is COVID-related”.

    At the same time, Possenriede pointed out that the development of new technology for F-35 jets had not been damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

    He was echoed by Lockheed Martin’s chief executive officer Marillyn Hewson who admitted that the company is beginning to “experience some issues in each of our business areas related to the coronavirus”.

    Hewson added that it mainly pertains to access to “some locations and delays of supplier deliveries, which have caused us to adjust our full-year sales outlook”.

    With the budget for the F-35 programme surpassing $1 trillion, the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet is thought to be the most expensive warplane in history. Even so, the aircraft reportedly continues to face a whole array of technical issues that could put the lives of its pilots at risk.

    The US remains the hardest-hit nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 776,000 confirmed cases and 41,758 deaths, according to the latest estimates by the country’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Related:

    Pentagon Testing Chief Blasts ‘High Risk’ Software Update Regimen for F-35s
    Elon Musk: F-35 ‘Would Have No Chance Against Drone Controlled by Human’
    American Media Explains What May Help China's J-20 Warplane Dominate US F-35
    Precarious Lack of Engineers May Keep Norwegian F-35s Grounded – Report
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, suppliers, production, F-35, Lockheed Martin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse