US Places Some Missile Defenсe Crews in Full Isolation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - NORAD

"Some of our crews doing the ballistic missile defence... we have isolated them. They are living on government facilities. They go from those government facilities to areas of performing their mission set without any interaction with the outside world", O’Shaughnessy said during a press briefing at the Defence Department.
O’Shaughnessy noted the crews are away from their families and essentially able to perform the mission without any risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
"So we are taking no chances. We are ensuring that we will have the ability to respond when needed", O’Shaughnessy said.
The US Defence Department said earlier this day in a press release that it has confirmed 58 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among its military personnel in the last 24 hours for a total to 3,496.
The United States has more than 788,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 42,400 deaths caused by the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.
