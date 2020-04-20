'We're Going Maximum': Trump Addresses US' Testing Capacity

"There are some people that don't want to do that much testing but we're going maximum. We're going to the outer limits and I think the way that's probably it should be," Trump said.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020
"Remember it was all ventilators. And the reason it was all ventilators - they said there's no way they will ever be able to catch this one. And not only did we catch it, we are now the king of ventilators all over the world. We can send them anywhere. We have thousands being made a week and they were very high quality ... so, then they said testing, testing. We'll get him on testing. Well, testing is much easier than ventilators. Ventilators are big machines that are very complex and are very expensive," Trump said.
