Drivers Take Part in Anti-Shutdown Protests in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Video

Hundreds of drivers are taking part in protests near the state capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, against an order issued by the local authorities to extend lockdown through 30 April.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, a few anti-shutdown protests already took place in Pennsylvania last week, with people signing up to a Facebook group to voice their dissatisfaction with what they view as excessive quarantine measures.
As of 20 April, Johns Hopkins University put the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US at 759,786, with 40,683 fatalities.
