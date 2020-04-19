Joe Biden Wins Democratic Presidential Caucus in Wyoming After Sanders Quits Race

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential caucus, which was postponed for two weeks and changed to mail-in format due to the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said.
The results were announced nearly two weeks after Bernie Sanders quit the race and endorsed Biden, who has become the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination. But the voting started when there were still two candidates in the race.
Originally, besides Biden and Sanders, there were six more candidates on the ballot who later dropped out for different reasons: Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and investor Tom Steyer, of San Francisco.
