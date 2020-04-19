New York State Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 507 in 24 Hours - Governor

Governor of New York State Andrew Cuomo stated on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak in the state, the epicentre of the epidemic in the United States, is "on the descent."
"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent. Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent," Cuomo said during a press conference.
The official noted that a total of 507 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in 24 hours.
As of Sunday, the World Health Organisation has registered more than 2.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 150,000 fatalities. As far as the US is concerned, Johns Hopkins University has registered 737, 319 cases and nearly 40,000 fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak.
