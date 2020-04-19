New Jersey Resident Faces Criminal Charges for Organising Protest Against Stay-at-Home Order

Protests have been taking place in various US states in the past few days, with people calling for the lifting of lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Kim Pagan has been charged with violating Governor Murphy's Executive Order 107, issued due to the coronavirus outbreak, by organising a small protest in Trenton, New Jersey, according to the news release by the Office of The Attorney General.

"Kim Pagan of Toms River was charged by the New Jersey State Police with violating the emergency orders by organising a prohibited event today in Trenton in which protesters gathered outside the State House and at other locations in Trenton to demonstrate against the Governor's Executive Orders", Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police said in a statement on 17 April.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal took to Twitter on Saturday following the demonstrations to warn that emergency rules were not just guidelines.

I know social distancing isn’t exactly enjoyable, but now’s not the time for fun & games. Please stay home & stay safe. — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) April 17, 2020

On Friday, citizens in Trenton took to the streets to protest against the stay-at-home order. Demonstrators were seen waving American flags and heard shouting "Open New Jersey". They also called for Governor Murphy's resignation.

With regards to reopening of the economy, Murphy said that the state was not yet ready, and stressed that there was no requirement on timing from the federal government.

New Jersey is one of the US states most heavily hit by the spread of COVID-19 in the US. At least 78,467 cases and 3,840 fatalities have been registered there, as of Friday.

Similar protests have taken place throughout the US, particularly in states with Democrat governors such as Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia, and others. Most of the protesters claim the stay-at-home orders and other limitations - such as bans on the purchase of seeds and US flags - threaten their constitutionally protected rights and are destroying local businesses.