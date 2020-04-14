Register
11:19 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The boots of a dominatrix are seen as a naked man kneels in a BDSM convention in Los Angeles

    US Dominatrix Says Under-Pressure CEOs ‘Are Spending More’ Than Ever For Her Services

    © AFP 2020 / DAVID MCNEW
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/64/1078946442_0:93:3000:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_0327c9dc7c7840c61520ed725a379c12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004141078947198-us-dominatrix-says-under-pressure-ceos-are-spending-more-than-ever-for-her-services/

    Millions of sex workers around the world have stopped taking clients in the last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. But for an online dominatrix, like Goddess Haven, times are good.

    Sex workers in France have asked the government for a handout to compensate them for lost income because social distancing is making it impossible for them to do their job.

    Anais, who has been working in sex services for nine years, is running out of money and said last week: "I don’t know when I will have to resume working. I don’t want to return to work, I am afraid, given the sanitary situation."

    ​But a small minority of sex workers are noticing an upturn in trade as stressed out CEOs, public sector executives and even politicians are turning to them for relief.

    Goddess Haven, a dominatrix in the United States, said: "The’yre spending more (than normal). A lot of high-profile clients are working from home now. I also seem to be getting new clients that now have time to discover they even had such fetishes. Now is the perfect time for them to explore and of course I’ve never been more grateful to work from home."

    ​Haven, who is 26, charges US$1,000 for a session lasting between one and two hours.

    She specialises in a number of kinky fetishes - public humiliation and abuse, small penis humiliation, financial domination, JOI (j***-off instruction) and CBT (c*** and b*** torture).

    In normal times Haven charges for flights and hotels too but at the moment her clientele is strictly online only and she is not doing face-to-face sessions.

    Haven said the coronavirus crisis had definitely increased the pressure on a lot of people at the top of industry and they enjoyed the release she gave them.

    ​“It’s always been an escape, a safe space for most. A lot of my clients have been confiding in me about the current situation,” she said.

    ​The United States has recorded 587,173 cases of coronavirus and 23,644 deaths, with almost half of them being in New York state.

    While Haven herself is safe, working from home, she is worried about her family in New York: "My aunt is showing symptoms and I am hoping for the best outcome."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, United States, sex workers, Dominatrix
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse