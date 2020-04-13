'The Authority is Total': Trump Claims He Can Force US Governors to Reopen States

During the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Monday, US President Donald Trump claimed that he has the complete authority to force governors across the US to reopen states, saying that as president his "authority is total."

Trump has repeatedly noted that his decision to reopen the country will be a difficult decision; however, when asked about US governors having the authority to reopen their respective states, Trump gave a bold statement.

"When sombody's the president of the United States, the authority is total," he said during the briefing. "And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total. And the governors know that."

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020

Moments later, a reporter informed Trump that his remarks were "not true." Trump ultimately responded by stating that the administration would be "writ[ing] up papers on this."

When the matter was questioned once again, the president simply stated "enough," before questions shifted elsewhere.

Monday's briefing, however, didn't stop there.

Trump Draws Outrage Over 'Campaign Ad' Played at Briefing

Amid criticism from the press about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump decided to defend himself by playing a collection of video clips praising the actions by his administration.

“I was brutalized by the press” for issuing the travel ban on China “too early,” Trump said before the lights were dimmed in the briefing room for the video.

— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 13, 2020

​In the series of clips, governors, New York Times reporters and other critics of Trump praised his administration’s response to the virus. However, many quickly identified how much it resembled the videos Trump commonly tweets out against his adversaries and critics and, more problematically, a campaign ad. The president is seeking re-election in the upcoming November 2020 election.

“The media minimized the risk from the start … while President Trump took decisive action ... even as partisans sniped and criticized,” reads text that flashes across the screen during the roughly three-and-a-half minute video. Another part says “bipartisan governors recognize the government’s support,” featuring the governors of New York, Florida, California, Maryland and Arizona praising the Trump administration’s responsiveness.

Several news networks reportedly cut away from the briefing while the video played, including CNN and MSNBC.

"We could give you hundreds of clips like that ... [but] we didn't want this to go on too long," Trump said after the clips were aired.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to express their amazement, befuddlement and amusement at the whole episode.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020​

— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 13, 2020​

— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 13, 2020​

— David Pakman (@dpakman) April 13, 2020​

The heated White House briefing didn't lose its drive there, folks. The remainder of the showdown between Trump and reporters in the room also saw POTUS bash CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid.