5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Central California - EMSC

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck central California on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
The epicentre of the quake was registered 446 km north of Los Angeles, at a depth of 10 km, at 07:36 local time, seismologists added.
No injuries or damage has been reported so far.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.2 in Central California 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/yXa3DDcqCr— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 11, 2020
