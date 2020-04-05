Number of COVID-19 Deaths in United States Surpasses 8,500 - Johns Hopkins University

Data on the number of coronavirus cases and the death toll is being updated on a regular basis. Despite the growing number of deaths from the coronavirus in the US, the total ratio of fatal cases stands at 2.7 percent – one of the lowest in the world.

According to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 death toll in the country had risen above 8,500 as of 08:30 EST (13:30 GMT) on Sunday.

According to the university, which provides aggregate figures of the coronavirus disease outbreak across the globe, the total number of confirmed cases in the US since the start of the outbreak now stands at 312,249.

New York has been the most impacted state by COVID-19. On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the death toll in the state of New York had reached 3,565.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday evening announced that Washington was looking at the possibility of restricting domestic flights in order to slow the spread of the disease.

The same day, he ordered to deploy 1,000 military personnel, consisting mostly of doctors, nurses, and healthcare specialists to New York City amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.