Trump: Saudi Arabia, Russia 'Love' Their Countries, Want to 'Make a Deal' Amid Oil Dispute

US President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday he believed leaders in Russia and Saudi Arabia would soon make a deal to settle the ongoing dispute over oil prices because they love their countries.

"It would be great for Russia, it would be great for Saudi Arabia … hopefully they announce something soon. I hope they can make a deal, they both want to make a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They both love their countries."

Since early March, global petroleum prices have spiraled downward amid an inability of Moscow and Riyadh to agree on oil production levels as the global economy has ground to a halt. However, after Trump expressed his support for a resolution to the conflict, oil prices spiked 20% from their historic lows on Thursday.

