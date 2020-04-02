Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Daily Briefing in Washington, DC - Video

The United States has been topping the global COVID-19 tally, with over 234,400 infections and over 5,600 fatalities, the latest count by Johns Hopkins University shows.

US President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

In a briefing on Wednesday, President Trump warned that the US public should expect a very painful two weeks as the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States reaches its peak. Up to 200,000 Americans are expected to die from COVID-19.

