US Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing on COVID-19 Outbreak - Video

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said during a White House briefing that over one million coronavirus tests had been conducted in the country. The president has also defended his decision to extend restrictive social distancing guidelines until 30 April.

Members of the United States coronavirus task force are holding a press conference in Washington, DC, on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country on Tuesday.

In total, the number of coronavirus cases within the United States has reached 163,539, according to the data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The death toll from the disease stands at 2,860.

