Trump Says Russia Sent 'Very, Very Large Planeload' of Supplies to US to Fight COVID-19

The United States has become the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Italy and Spain, as the coronavirus tally continues to soar in the country.

Russia and China have sent various supplies, including medical equipment, to the United States to help battle the novel coronavirus disease, US President Donald Trump said during a daily White House briefing on Monday.

"China sent us some stuff, which was terrific. Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things, medical equipment, which was very nice", the president said.

He did not, however, elaborate on the details of the deliveries.

Earlier during the briefing, Trump said that restrictions amid the virus outbreak in the US could be toughened, but said he was not planning to impose a nationwide quarantine.

In total, over 153,200 people within the United States have been infected with the virus, while over 2,800 more have died, according to the updated data by Johns Hopkins University.