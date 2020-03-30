New York's Javits Centre Starts Working as Field Hospital Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

The US National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers will build eight health facilities in New York state which is now considered the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States, President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on 25 March.

The Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, located in midtown Manhattan, starts its first operational day after being converted into a field hospital to treat up to 2,000 COVID-19 patients.

The 760,000-square-foot convention centre is reportedly broken up into four 250-bed sections, each about 40,000 square feet in size. There will be 320 medical workers assigned to each section, reports say.

