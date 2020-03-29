No Quarantine Necessary For New York, New Jersey, Connecticut - Trump

The US president Donald Trump said on his Twitter on Saturday that no quarantine will be necessary for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. President ordered the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to issue a strong travel advisory, which will be released later in the night.
On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
....Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020
