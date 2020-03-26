Donald Trump, COVID-19 Task Force Hold Press Briefing on Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

There are currently over 63,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States with 884 fatalities, according to World Health Organization data as of 26 March.

US President Donald Trump is holding a press briefing in Washington DC to give updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of cases in the country has eclipsed 63,000. New York City remains the most affected region in the US, with over 20,000 cases and 281 deaths as of 26 March, according to data published by the city's health department.

Globally, the number of cases has surpassed 450,000 with over 20,000 deaths.

