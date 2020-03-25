Situation in Washington DC as Residents Asked to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Epidemic - Video

The United States is at present the third worst-affected country by the new coronavirus with 42,164 cases and 471 deaths. While New York has registered the majority of cases, the US capital has reported 183 cases and two fatalities.

Follow the situation in the District of Columbia, the US as the nation seeks to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus that has already infected 375,498 people across 195 nations and claimed the lives of 16,362.

The World Health Organisation has cautioned that the United States might become the next epicenter of COVID-19. Nearly a half of US states have imposed lockdown measures, restricting public gatherings to contain the virus. Washington DC has closed public schools, restricted access to restaurants and bars and warned the public against mass gatherings.