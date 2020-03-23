Register
08:02 GMT23 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy

    Who is the General That US Media Claims Will Be in Control Should the Trump Team Be Disabled?

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    355
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107867/64/1078676400_0:128:1201:803_1200x675_80_0_0_886f95228d4377ecfe07fe093d73256d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003231078676221-who-is-the-general-that-us-media-claims-will-be-in-control-should-the-trump-team-be-disabled/

    The reportedly approved sweeping contingency plans involve everything from the evacuation of civilian authorities and their families to a secure location, all the way to schemes to circumvent the guidelines for the transfer of power set forth in the US Constitution.

    The Trump administration has drawn up secret standby orders to put the military in power in the event the civilian authorities are disabled by the coronavirus pandemic, a Newsweek report has it, outlining the details of the emergency plan in what’s called "extraordinary circumstances”.

    More specifically, it is Terrence O’Shaughnessy, a four-star 56-year-old general and former fighter pilot who is reportedly the designated “combatant commander". So, what do we know about him so far?

    • He is the head of US Northern Command (Northcom) -  a military authority in charge of homeland defence under the Continuity of Government Commission’s contingency plans.
    • Terrence O’Shaughnessy also doubles as the chief of the North American Aerospace Defence Command, which has of late been frequently deployed by Trump to deal with illegal crossings at the Mexican-American border - a central issue to his domestic policies. One of the latest examples - the large-scale Operation Faithful Patriot, from October-November 2018.
    • The Maj. Gen. was previously Deputy Commander at the United Nations Command Korea and led the US Pacific Air Forces Command, being in charge of joint operations in a region encompassing over half of the globe and as many as 36 nations.
    • The senior general is a fighter pilot with 3,000 hours of flight time, including 168 combat hours in the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    Pentagon chief Mark Esper reportedly signed standby orders on 1 February, instructing Northcom to fulfil plans for a pandemic (even before it was declared) and urging it and East Coast military units to “prepare to deploy” for possible “extraordinary” missions, while not completely ruling out martial law.

    Seven contingency plans are understood to have been approved, three of them overseeing missions to rescue and relocate President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families, move the secretary of defence and other national security leaders, and congressional and court grandees to a secure location.

    Government operations will reportedly be maintained from a bunker in Maryland. Another plan, codenamed Granite Shadow, envisages domestic ops involving weapons of mass destruction.

    According to a military planner who spoke to the author of the Newsweek report, martial law is a “pretty straightforward process” that applies when one city or region has been devastated, “but with coronavirus, where the effect is nationwide, we’re in territory we’ve never been in before", he concluded unambiguously.

    The raging epidemic has been sweeping across the globe, with the number of cases in the US currently at 34,717. The tally indicates the country is the third-most affected in the world, after China and Italy. The death toll in the US, meanwhile, is 452, one of the lowest. Trump's inner circle, including POTUS himself, have so far tested negative for the novel viral infection, although a number of White House staffers self-isolated and have been working from home as a preventive anti-coronavirus measure.

    Related:

    Trump Approves New York, Washington Requests to Declare Major Disaster, Activates National Guard
    Trump Says COVID-19 ‘Hurting’ His Family Businesses Amid Reported Staff Cuts
    ‘I Want to Get Facts Out’: US Top Disease Expert Explains Why He Contradicts Trump on Coronavirus
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, US Air Forces Central Command, US, military commander, general
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse