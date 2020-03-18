Register
23:08 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy March 16, 2020

    CDC Advises US Funeral Homes to Livestream Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Flavio Lo Scalzo
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (170)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/82/1078618248_0:238:3012:1931_1200x675_80_0_0_6499646d8a6ccacbf210ddfbe096adba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003181078618284-cdc-advises-us-funeral-homes-to-livestream-services-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-/

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended funeral homes and family members of those deceased livestream funerals in order to limit the risk of spreading the COVID-19 novel coronavirus during services.

    During a live address from the CDC to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) on March 16, the federal health agency suggested that, moving forward, funerals can still take place, but services should be limited to 50 people or fewer.

    The NFDA noted that the CDC “suggested limiting attendance to select family and livestreaming the service for those who cannot attend” or recording the service via video for later delivery to whomever the family deems appropriate.

    When it comes to funerals of individuals who died after contracting the COVID-19 virus, the CDC noted that there is “no known risk associated with attending a funeral or visitation service.”

    However, the health agency warned that “people should consider not touching the body of someone who has died of COVID-19.” It was also advised that those who end up attending an in-person funeral keep direct human-to-human contact to a minimum, despite the natural inclination to hug, shake hands or hold one another at the time of such a service.

    “COVID-19 is a new disease, and we are still learning how it spreads,” the CDC highlighted on its website. “The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to mainly spread from close contact (i.e., within about 6 feet) with a person who is currently sick with COVID-19.”

    The agency explained that as it is currently known, the virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets that are produced from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. Naturally, this would be an unlikely way for the virus to spread when dealing with someone who died from the novel coronavirus.

    According to the guidelines released under the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” by US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday, Americans should “avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.”

    As of this article’s publication, the CDC has confirmed a total of 7,038 COVID-19 cases in the US, including all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. At least 97 deaths have been associated with the contagious disease.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (170)

    Related:

    Australia to Begin Human Trials of ‘Potentially Effective’ Coronavirus Treatments
    Ibuprofen May Worsen Coronavirus Symptoms, WHO Warns
    Second Death From Coronavirus Registered in Turkey, Number of COVID-19 Cases Rises to 191
    New York Stock Exchange to Temporarily Close Trading Floor Over Coronavirus
    US Senate Passes Coronavirus Economic Bill, Heads to Trump Desk for Signature
    Tags:
    CDC, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), funeral, public health, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse