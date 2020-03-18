5.7-Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Salt Lake City

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 07:09 am at a depth of 9.3 km.

A 5.7-magnitude quake struck outside Salt Lake City, Utah, US, early on Wednesday, the country's Geological Survey reports.

According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, this was the largest quake in the area since 1992.

Aftershocks are very likely during the day, the division added.

It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today. — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

