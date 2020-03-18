5.7-Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Salt Lake City

A 5.7-magnitude quake struck outside Salt Lake City, Utah, US, early on Wednesday, the country's Geological Survey reports.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M5.6 strikes 5 km E of Salt Lake City (#Utah) 8 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/ymSCBtSHjO pic.twitter.com/BJmNjw2BOB— EMSC (@LastQuake) March 18, 2020
According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, this was the largest quake in the area since 1992.
The quake was registered at a depth of 9.3 kilometres at 07:09 am, the US Geological Survey said.
Aftershocks are very likely during the day, the division added.
It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today.— Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020
