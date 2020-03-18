US President Donald Trump Delivers Speech on COVID-19 - Video

On Monday, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed a revised 110-page coronavirus emergency bill, aimed at blunting the impact of the spreading COVID-19 virus.

US President Donald Trump is speaking at a news conference to discuss news from the US Food and Drug Administration concerning the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Trump praised his own efforts in tackling the crisis, including the early closure of the border with China "against the wishes of almost all".

According to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of cases has reached 4,226 with the total number of deaths standing at 75.

According to the latest data, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide is 200,680 with 8,092 deaths.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!