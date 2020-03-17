US President Trump Says Trying to Get People to Buy Less, Stores Will Remain Open

US President Donald Trump spoke in the White House briefing room, with his top advisers on the coronavirus crisis standing behind him.

Trump has called on people to buy less and promised that stores will remain open.

"We're trying to get people to actually buy less if that's possible," he said. "Buy less..."Don't take everything. Just buy what you need," Trump said, commenting on fears that panic stockpiling on goods will leave the shops empty.

Mr Trump also said he believes that the US economy will recover rapidly after the coronavirus spread reduces.

"We're going to win and I think we're going to win faster than people think, I hope," the US president said.

© REUTERS / YURI GRIPAS U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2020.

Trump said that telehealth services in the United States will be expanded dramatically amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Today, we are also announcing a dramatic expansion of our Medicare telehealth services...Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost, including with commonly used services like FaceTime and Skype," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US has exceeded 4,000, with at least 85 deaths, according to NBC News.