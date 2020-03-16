New York City Mayor Orders Closure of Restaurants, Nightlife, Cinemas, Concert Venues

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced late on Sunday that he had made the decision, though not lightly, to close "Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues". The order, which he will sign on Monday, will take effect 17 March, at 9:00 a.m.
This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020
Bill de Blasio suggested that the infection may "spread rapidly through the close interactions".
The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020
