US Deploys National Guard to New Rochelle, New York to Contain Coronavirus - Video

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, the US has registered 1,136 cases of the infection so far, including 38 fatalities.

US authorities are deploying the National Guard to New Rochelle, a city north of New York City, in a move to help contain the coronavirus in the area.

The National Guard will disinfect schools, public areas, and deliver food to slow the spread of the virus, creating a "containment area".

