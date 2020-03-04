Bloomberg Says He Did Not Realise Elizabeth Warren Was Still In Democratic Race

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has not yet won any of the primaries or caucuses, is expected to drop out of the Democratic race unless she is able to pull off a shock result in one of the states holding primaries on Super Tuesday.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has revealed that he did not realise Elizabeth Warren was still running for president, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

After a reporter at Miami campaign stop asked Bloomberg if he would consider coming third in the Super Tuesday voting a good result, the ex-New York City mayor responded by saying anything worse than that would be impossible as there are only three candidates remaining.

“I didn't realise she's still in. Is she?", Bloomberg said after the reporter mentioned Elizabeth Warren was also in the race.

Super Tuesday primaries are the first to feature Bloomberg, who skipped the first four primaries/caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Bloomberg's massive advertising budget has led to scrutiny from both the public and other Democratic candidates. He joined the Democratic primary race in November 2019.